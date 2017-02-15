WKYC
Food forecast: Crock pot chicken cacciatore recipe from Hollie Giangreco

Hollie's Food Forecast For Thursday Feb 16, 2017

WKYC 5:26 AM. EST February 16, 2017

In today's "food forecast," WKYC meteorologist Hollie Giangreco serves up her recipe for crock pot chicken cacciatore.

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 standard can (about 14 ounces) of Italian-style tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 large onion: Cut into large chunks
  • 1 red pepper: Cut into thick slices
  • 1 yellow pepper: Cut into thick slices
  • 12 cloves garlic: Minced
  • 1 bunch of fresh basil: Chopped
  • Salt, pepper to taste
  • Grated parmesan cheese
  • Bowtie pasta, cooked al dente

**Basil and parmesan cheese are added when serving**

