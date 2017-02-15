Food forecast: Crock pot chicken cacciatore recipe from Hollie Giangreco

Hungry?

You will be...

In today's "food forecast," WKYC meteorologist Hollie Giangreco serves up her recipe for crock pot chicken cacciatore.

Enjoy!

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken breasts

1 standard can (about 14 ounces) of Italian-style tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion: Cut into large chunks

1 red pepper: Cut into thick slices

1 yellow pepper: Cut into thick slices

12 cloves garlic: Minced

1 bunch of fresh basil: Chopped

Salt, pepper to taste

Grated parmesan cheese

Bowtie pasta, cooked al dente

**Basil and parmesan cheese are added when serving**

As always, you can check Hollie's extended 7-day forecast HERE.

(© 2017 WKYC)