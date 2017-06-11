Giant Eagle recalls products for undeclared milk allergen

Giant Eagle (Photo: Giant Eagle)

Giant Eagle issued a voluntary recall Sunday on three products due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The products include of Market District toasted crumb tilapia, Market District honey mustard pretzel tilapia, and Giant Eagle breaded chicken breast.

The Market Districk Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Mustard Pretzal tilapia were available in stores between March 10 and June9.

The breaded chicken breast was available from June 3 through June 10.

People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products

At this time, there have been no reports of illness associated with the recall.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

If you have questions, you can contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

