Graeter's debuts strawberry cheesecake as its newest flavor

Graeter's has been teasing their newest "mystery flavor," and today it's revealed.

Strawberry cheesecake is the latest. It will be one of the flavors now available in retail shops by the scoop and in retail stores. It will be around for at least a year, said VP Bob Graeter, and longer if people like it.

Like last year's mystery flavor, cheese crown, this one has a cream cheese ice cream base. There are bits of graham cracker crumb crust, and fresh strawberries that stay in pieces without mixing into the ice cream. It's rich with a little tang and strong fresh berry flavor. There's no chocolate in this one.

Graeter's has several ways of introducing new flavors. This one was introduced last summer, as a bonus flavor. Those are new flavors that are available for two weeks at a time on a schedule during the summer, but only by the scoop. Then there are seasonal flavors, like key lime, that are available for a season, in scoops or pints, but only at Graeter's stores. Five limited edition flavors, like strawberry chip or peach, are available both by the scoop and in their own pint containers in many of Graeter's retail outlets.

Some flavors, like last year's cheese crown, don't get much placement beyond the Cincinnati area. But they assume this one will do well wherever they ship, and in their retail scoop shops in Chicago (they're soon opening a new one in Winnetka), Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Enquirer