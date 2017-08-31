Heinen's to offer grocery delivery service starting next week

Front lobby of the new Heinen's (Photo: WKYC-TV)

A potentially amazing food service will soon be coming to Northeast Ohio, with Heinen's announcing plans to offer home grocery delivery service.

Starting Sept. 7, the store chain is partnering with Instacart to allow customers to shop from home seven days a week. After ordering the groceries, they will be delivered directly to a specified location, even your own front door. More details about the service can be found here.

Customers will be able to go to heinensdelivers.com to access the new service. Any delivery orders must be at least $10. In addition,shoppers will have a chance to order food without delivery fees from Sept. 7 to Oct. 6 in a special promotional offer.

In addition to Cleveland, Heinen's also plans to offer delivery in the Chicago area beginning in October.

