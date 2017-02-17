WKYC
Here come Peeps Oreos, saving you from the winter blues

today.com , WKYC 6:17 PM. EST February 17, 2017

Do you love Oreos? Do you love Peeps?

Go ahead and cancel whatever plans you have for the spring holidays because Oreo just came through with a game changer: Peeps Oreos, according to today.com

So, just what are they made of?

Multiple sources say they have pink marshmallow-and-sugar-crystal Peeps filling between two vanilla cookies. The sugar crystals make them glitter.

Walmart intends to have the cookies in their stores Tuesday (Feb. 22). 

At a suggested retail price of $4.49 a package, will you put these on your shopping list?

 

