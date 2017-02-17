Here come Peeps Oreos, saving you from the winter blues

Do you love Oreos? Do you love Peeps?
Go ahead and cancel whatever plans you have for the spring holidays because Oreo just came through with a game changer: Peeps Oreos, according to today.com
So, just what are they made of?
Multiple sources say they have pink marshmallow-and-sugar-crystal Peeps filling between two vanilla cookies. The sugar crystals make them glitter.
Walmart intends to have the cookies in their stores Tuesday (Feb. 22).
At a suggested retail price of $4.49 a package, will you put these on your shopping list?
