Here's how to get a free Dairy Queen ice cream cone

WKYC , WKYC 10:26 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

Mark your calendars!

Participating Dairy Queens nationwide will be offering up a free vanilla ice cream cone to celebrate the first day of spring on March 20. 

According to a release from the company, 'Free Cone Day' also raises money for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by asking customers for donations. 

Find out more information and participating locations by visiting DQ's website

