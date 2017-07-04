How to score free Chick-fil-A this month

(Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Custom)

Chicken lovers, we have good news for you.

Chick-fil-A is offering free entrees on July 11 — all you have to do to get one is dress up in cow apparel.

All adult customers who dress up in cow attire — whether it's just an accessory or "head to hoof" — can score a free Chick-fil-A entree. Kids in costume can get a free kid's meal.

The deal is being offered for Cow Appreciation Day from the store's opening to 7 p.m., so don't wait until it's too late in the day to put on your cow gear. Cow Appreciation Day celebrates the company's "Eat More Chikin" ad campaign, which will have its 22nd anniversary this year.

Here are the different breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees available for the promotion:

BREAKFAST ENTREES

- Egg White Grill

- Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

- Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Biscuit

- Sausage Biscuit

- Chick-n-Minis (3 or 4-count)

- Chicken or Sausage Breakfast Burrito

- Chicken or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

- Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

- Greek Yogurt Parfait

- Fruit Cup (any size)

LUNCH OR DINNER ENTREES

- Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

- Chick-fil-A Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

- Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

- Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

- Grilled Chicken Sandwich

- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

- Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap®

- Chick-fil-A Nuggets (8 or 12-count)

- Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)

- Chicken Salad Sandwich; Chick-n-Strips™ (3 or 4-count)

- Small hand-spun milkshake (Operator discretion), Small Iced Coffee, Small Frosted Coffee or Small Frosted Lemonade

KIDS' MEALS

- Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal

- Chick-fil-A Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

- Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

