In-N-Out Burger expanding -- but not as far as you've been hoping for

HOUSTON, Texas -- For decades, California natives have raved about In-N-Out Burger.

Want to try a Double-Double burger for yourself here in Ohio? You may have seen false Facebook posts throughout recent years that In-N-Out Burger was coming to Cleveland, Toledo or Akron, but that's all still just a dream.

Sadly for burger fans, the closest location to gobble up In-N-Out is in Texas, which is where the chain is expanding.

In-N-Out Burger is expected to open multiple new locations in the Houston area, according to the Houston Business Journal, with an official announcement planned for later this year.

In-N-Out Burger already has more than 20 restaurants open in the Dallas area.

The restaurant is known for its simple burger menu, and its customer often using the term "animal style."

To view the full report from the Houston Business Journal, click here.

Sorry, Ohioans...

