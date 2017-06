(Photo: Insomnia Cookies/Instagram)

Got a late-night cookie craving?

If you live in Lakewood, you'll soon be able to satisfy it without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Insomnia Cookies is opening a store on Detroit Avenue.

It will be open until 3:00 a.m. and will deliver a variety of freshly-baked, still warm cookies including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.

No word on an exact opening date.

