It's almost Paczki time, the deep fried Polish treat eaten on Fat Tuesday

Paczki (Photo: bhofack2)

We are just one week from Fat Tuesday, February 28. That's the day Clevelanders go nuts for paczki, the deep fried Polish treat.

Kiedrowski's Simply Delicious Bakery in Amherst has been making paczki for 30 years. In fact, they have to rent a storage unit behind the bakery to store all the ingredients needed to make some 80,000 paczki.

The paczki are filled with five different flavors: apricot, plain (which are hand rolled on a maple table), lekvar (which is a creamed prune), rose (an Old World rose marmalade with real rose petals), and poppyseed.

Tim Kiedrowski and his son Michael talked to Jim Donovan about making paczki's on Channel 3 News at 7. You can watch the interview in the player above.

(© 2017 WKYC)