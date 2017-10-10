It's peak harvesting season for Northeast Ohio's wine country

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

It's peak harvesting season in Northeast Ohio, meaning the regions wine makers are hard at work.

At South River Winery in Geneva, the scenery is dotted with beautiful fall colors and harvesters picking grapes for the next batch of wine. In all, 10-12 thousand people visit the state each week during harvesting season.

WKYC's Carly Flynn Morgan offered a sneak peak from Geneva earlier on Facebook, and will have much more tonight at 6.

