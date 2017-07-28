Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Cleveland reports strong opening

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Parrotheads of all kinds have flooded into the new Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Restaurant in the Flats.

According to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, during their first week open between July 3-10, the restaurant had the highest revenue stream of any Margaritaville restaurant in the U.S.

Jimmy Buffett’s beach-themed eatery features 498 total seats -- 153 of which are outside. Guests are greeted by a giant, glowing blender and experience a rooftop bar that offers a view of Lake Erie.

See photos inside the restaurant:

Margaritaville’s menu features foods like coconut shrimp, seafood macaroni and cheese, fish tacos, steak, grilled chicken and burgers. Yes, there’s even a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” complete with lettuce, tomato, Heinz 57 and French-fried potatoes -- just like Buffett’s song suggests.

The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. - midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. You’ll find Margaritaville at 1150 Front Avenue in the Flats across the street from Punch Bowl Social.

