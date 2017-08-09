Krispy Kreme announces eclipse-themed doughnut

(Photo: Krispy Kreme, courtesy of Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Eclipse fever has officially taken over.

Just days after releasing the delicious Reese's Peanut Butter Cups doughnut to the masses, Krispy Kreme is bumping it up a notch.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts will be “eclipsed” by chocolate glaze to commemorate the total solar eclipse. Doughnut lovers will be able to get their hands on the extremely limited treat all day on Monday, August 21, as well as during evening “Hot Light” hours on August 19 and 20.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse — no matter where you are — and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”

