LeBron James' Blaze Pizza coming to Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO - Finally.
LeBron James-owned Blaze Pizza is making its way north. According to the city of Strongsville's Facebook page, Blaze Pizza is coming to the Commons at SouthPark between CoreLife and Orange Theory Fitness.
It's the second Blaze location planned for northeast Ohio, the other being in Canton. Columbus and Cincinnati also have Blaze restaurants.
The franchise, co-owned by James, offers fast-casual, customizable pizzas that are ready in 180 seconds.
The city of Strongsville has not provided an opening date for Blaze.
