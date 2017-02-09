LIST | Five places to have dinner on Valentine's Day

Is love in the air ? Valentine's Day is right around the corner!
Whether you are celebrating with someone special or rebelling with single awareness day, everyone appreciates a good meal.
Check out these restaurants for a quality Valentine's Day meal.
1. Pier W
Location: 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Phone Number: 216.228.2250
Location: 1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Phone Number: 216.862.8065
Location: 500 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone Number: 216.861.1919
4.Chinatio
Location: 2079 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115
Phone Number: 216.298.9080
Location: 2035 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115
Phone Number: 216.241.7425
