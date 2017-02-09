LIST | Five places to have dinner on Valentine's Day

(Photo: Pintrest)

Is love in the air ? Valentine's Day is right around the corner!

Whether you are celebrating with someone special or rebelling with single awareness day, everyone appreciates a good meal.

Check out these restaurants for a quality Valentine's Day meal.

1. Pier W

Location: 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Phone Number: 216.228.2250

2. Lago Eastbank

Location: 1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Phone Number: 216.862.8065

3. XO Prime Steaks

Location: 500 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114

Phone Number: 216.861.1919

4.Chinatio

Location: 2079 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115

Phone Number: 216.298.9080

5. Pickwick and Frolic

Location: 2035 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115

Phone Number: 216.241.7425

