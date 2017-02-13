LIST | Where to get free food on Valentine's Day

(Photo: Getty Images)

Happy Valentine's Day everyone!

If you are looking to treat the love of your life to some great food, without breaking the bank, we have some helpful suggestions.

Check out these free and discounted deals for today:

Auntie Anne's: Download the chain's My Pretzel Perks app and get a buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzel in original or cinnamon sugar.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35.

Chili's: Dinner for two is $20. Enjoy an appetizer and two entrees.

Lone Star Steakhouse: The steakhouse is offering a two for $20 deal, including appetizer, two salads and two entrees.

McAlister's Deli: Kids eat free on Valentine's Day.

Morton's Steakhouse: Order steak and cold-water lobster for $56 through Tuesday.

Qdoba: "Pucker up" and get a buy-one-get-one entree from Qdoba. Kiss a significant other, friend, family member or yourself at the register to redeem the perk.

Schlotzsky's: The chain is giving away free 3-ounce bottles of its signature hot sauce at restaurants nationwide on Valentine's Day. No purchase necessary.

Steak n' Shake: Get a special Valentine's Day-inspired milkshake from Steak n' Shake for $3.69. Flavors include red velvet, Oreo red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry.

TGI Fridays: Get dinner for two for $30 and half-priced bottles of wine.

Waffle House: Reserve a seat at Waffle House and enjoy dinner by candle light.

White Castle: Many locations will transform into a sit-down restaurant on Valentine's Day, with red tablecloths and champagne served in paper cups. But, you'll need a reservation.

