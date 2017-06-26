Margaritaville Cleveland announces July opening date

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- It's almost time to start wastin' away in Margaritaville.

The Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant will have its soft opening Monday, July 3 with a grand opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

These debut dates come after multiple delays at the location on Front Avenue in the Flats. Most recently, the restaurant was slated to open this week on June 27.

Cleveland's Margaritaville features 498 total seats -- 153 of which are outside. Guests will be greeted by a giant, glowing blender and experience a rooftop bar that offers a view of Lake Erie.

Margaritaville will also offer the only street-side outdoor bar in the Flats.

Island Troy will perform at the grand opening from noon until 4 p.m. with the Collage band taking the stage from 5-9 p.m.

Margaritaville’s menu features foods like coconut shrimp, seafood macaroni and cheese, fish tacos, steak, grilled chicken and burgers. Yes, there’s even a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” complete with lettuce, tomato, Heinz 57 and French-fried potatoes -- just like Buffett’s song suggests.

The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. - midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

See image renderings of the Cleveland Margaritaville:

Here are some of the features you will find inside Cleveland’s Margaritaville:

- Outdoor seating area and lower-level "5 O'clock Somewhere Bar" with several flat-screen TVs.

- Lakeview rooftop "Landshark Bar" with signage boasting “Beach party day and night!”

- Attached Margaritaville store.

- Main entrance with the classic Margaritaville sign.

- Shark fin neon lights mounted to the steel structure above the main entrance and lower-level outdoor seating area.

- 7’ palm trees in concrete pots flank both sides of entrance.

- Signage celebrating the “5 o’clock somewhere” ideology is scattered throughout.

- A stage for live music is expected inside.

