McDonalds celebrates Global McDelivery day with free giveaways July 26

McDonald's customers in the Cleveland area could get a surprise today.

In honor of McDelivery being available world-wide, the fast food giant is giving away items such as onesies, flip flops, blankets, and of course food.

You can view all the items in the collection, here.

Randomly selected customers will receive pieces of the collection for free on July 26.

All you have to do is order from the UberEATs app and use one of the participating locations.

There are six to chose from in Cleveland, a list can be found below.

The deal begins at 11 a.m.

For more information and to find participating locations in your area, click here.

Northeast Ohio locations participating in the day are listed below:

1. 3211 CLARK AVE, CLEVELAND, OH, 44109

2. 3050 CARNEGIE AVE, CLEVELAND, OH, 44115

3. 3782 W 150TH ST, CLEVELAND, OH, 44111

4. 1430 W 117TH ST, LAKEWOOD, OH, 44107

5. 16407 DETROIT AVE, LAKEWOOD, OH, 44107

6. 6225 MAYFIELD RD, MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH, 44124

