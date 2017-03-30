McDonald's to switch to fresh beef in its Quarter Pounders

McDonald's announced Quarter Pounders will be made of fresh beef in most U.S. restaurants by mid-2018. (Photo: McDonald's)

In a move that appears aimed at taking on the quality movement sweeping fast food, McDonald's announced Thursday that it will start making one of its signature hamburgers, the Quarter Pounder, with fresh beef patties.

The changeover from frozen beef will begin next year in a majority of the U.S. restaurants at the nation's largest fast-food chain.

In making the move, McDonald's is pushing back against rivals like Wendy's, Shake Shack and In-N-Out, which promote their use of fresh beef for better-tasting burgers.

"Consumers are demanding more in terms of health and wellness," said Jack Russo, an analyst with brokerage Edward Jones. They want to know what’s in their products."

McDonald's didn't mention competitors in explaining the move. Rather, it says it is driven by customer demand and could come to encompass other sandwiches as well.

"By no means are we done. This is a first step," said McDonald’s USA president Chris Kempczinski.

He said the Quarter Pounder was selected as the first burger line to make the switch, because it "is right up there with the Big Mac as we think of iconic products. The Quarter Pounder is a premium burger for us. It's where we have most demanding customers." The lineup includes Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers.

Kempczinski declined to talk about how long the switch to fresh might take for other McDonald's burgers. While nutrition will remain the same, he said burgers with fresh beef will taste better.

"When you're cooking a fresh patty on the grill, you need to cook it less," he said. "Faster cook time on the grill means you have better flavor retention and it comes right off the grill and s delivered to the customer."

The change in food handling practices and the shorter grill time means McDonald's must tweak its how-to manuals for staffers. The charge requires the fast food giant to update its food safety procedures.

Fresh beef had been tested in 325 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 77 restaurants in Tulsa, Okla. McDonald's doesn't break out its sales by individual menu items, but during the test run, the new Quarter Pounder burgers had a double-digit sales increase, according to McDonald's spokeswoman Becca Hary.

Analyst Russo says the change to fresh beef is in keeping with other improvements from McDonald's, like pledging to have eggs from chickens that aren't confined to cages by 2025 and eliminating artificial preservatives from Chicken McNuggets. "I think this will resonate well with people," he said.

McDonald's investors reacted positively. The chain's shares were trading at $129.35, up 57 cents, at midday.

Quarter Pounder burgers include the Quarter Pounder, Quarter Pounder with Cheese,

Restaurants in Alaska and Hawaii aren't making the switch, because of the distance and the logistics involved in shipping there, according to Hary.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

USA Today