McDonald's unveils new Shamrock Shake flavors

WKYC 5:02 PM. EST February 03, 2017

If you're lovin' McDonald's annual offering of those minty Shamrock Shakes, get ready for their newest lineup.

The restaurant brand is launching four new drinks to the Shamrock family: Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Mocha, Chocolate Hot Chocolate and a Chocolate Shamrock Shake.

McDonald's hinted at the new additions on its Twitter account Friday:

