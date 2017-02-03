McDonald's unveils new Shamrock Shake flavors

(Photo: crazy_shortcake, Custom)

If you're lovin' McDonald's annual offering of those minty Shamrock Shakes, get ready for their newest lineup.

The restaurant brand is launching four new drinks to the Shamrock family: Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Mocha, Chocolate Hot Chocolate and a Chocolate Shamrock Shake.

McDonald's hinted at the new additions on its Twitter account Friday:

Shh. New Shamrock Shake flavors r coming & they’re gonna rock ur world. Stay tuned for more. It's almost #ShamrockSeason! pic.twitter.com/dPBywtSMqG — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 3, 2017

