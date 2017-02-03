McDonald's unveils new Shamrock Shake flavors

If you're lovin' McDonald's annual offering of those minty Shamrock Shakes, get ready for their newest lineup.
The restaurant brand is launching four new drinks to the Shamrock family: Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Mocha, Chocolate Hot Chocolate and a Chocolate Shamrock Shake.
McDonald's hinted at the new additions on its Twitter account Friday:
Shh. New Shamrock Shake flavors r coming & they’re gonna rock ur world. Stay tuned for more. It's almost #ShamrockSeason! pic.twitter.com/dPBywtSMqG— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 3, 2017
