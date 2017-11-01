Melt expands menu; opening Canton restaurant November 6

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CANTON, Ohio -- Get ready for gooey goodness, Stark County.

Melt Bar and Grilled will open its new Canton restaurant on Monday, Nov. 6.

The grilled cheese chain’s Canton location will serve its iconic sandwiches inside a new building on the north side of Belden Village Mall.

Melt has also unveiled an expanded menu with new options at all locations effective Wednesday.

New starter:

Melt Kettle Chips and Dip / house fried potatoes chips with our signature thick and chunky French onion dip.

New seasonal salad:

Chicken Cowboy / mixed greens, grilled chicken, crumbled tortillas, fire roasted corn salsa, cherry tomato, avocado, cilantro, cowboy sauce. Vegetarian Available, Vegan Available

New grilled cheese:

- Big Fat Gyro / beef and lamb gyro meat, traditional tzatziki cucumber yogurt sauce, fresh tomato and sweet onions, rich feta and muenster cheese. Vegetarian Available

- Fried Father (Son of Godfather) / 3 cheese lasagna battered, breaded, then deep fried, with basil marinara, roasted garlic, provolone and Romano cheese. Vegetarian

New gluten free and vegan menu:

Melt will now be offering a new consolidated menu focusing on gluten sensitive and vegan guests. The new consolidated menu will list all items that are or can be made gluten free or vegan. Please ask to see the menu when dining at Melt Bar and Grilled because we want all guests to enjoy Melt worry free.

