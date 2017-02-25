Melt to open restaurant at Cedar Point in 2017

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Things are getting cheesy at Cedar Point.

Melt Bar & Grilled will serve up its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches at America’s roller coast this summer.

Sitting in the shadows of WindSeeker, Melt will take over the space once known as the Joe Cool Café, which is nestled nearby Planet Snoopy.

Although the final menu is still being determined, the restaurant will feature a full-service bar and an outdoor seating area.

There will also be a Melt sandwich completely exclusive to Cedar Point, but details on what’s between the bread have not yet been revealed.

Since Cedar Point just secured the final contract with Melt earlier this week, park spokesperson Tony Clark said the restaurant’s construction will begin immediately.

This marks Melt’s ninth location.

“Travelers from all over the world visit the park each year, and we can’t wait to give them a special taste of Cleveland during their stay -- especially the Firecracker Chicken Sandwich,” Melt owner Melt Fish said.

Although Cedar Point opens for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 6, Melt’s debut won’t come until Friday, May 26.

The announcement of Melt's new restaurant came Saturday afternoon during Cedar Point's annual Winter Chill Out charity event.

