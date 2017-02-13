WKYC
M&M's debuts vanilla cupcake flavor

WKYC 1:18 PM. EST February 13, 2017

M&M's newest flavor really takes the cake.

The TODAY Show reports that the brand's newest flavor is Vanilla Cupcake and they'll only be available at Target.

The new flavor has already appeared in a Target weekly circular. They'll have a white chocolate interior and come in various pastel colors.

