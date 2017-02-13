M&M's debuts vanilla cupcake flavor

M&M's newest flavor really takes the cake.
The TODAY Show reports that the brand's newest flavor is Vanilla Cupcake and they'll only be available at Target.
Coming soon: Vanilla Cupcake M&M's! This white chocolate variety will be a Target exclusive when the Valentine's candy turns to Easter. This image is from an upcoming Target flyer and was uploaded to TheCouponingCouple.com. Check them out for... coupon stuff! (Thank you @nickelessrogers for the heads up)
The new flavor has already appeared in a Target weekly circular. They'll have a white chocolate interior and come in various pastel colors.
