National Margarita Day recipes from Bahama Breeze

A traditional margarita

National Margarita Day is February 22, and to help us celebrate, Bahama Breeze Island Grille is sharing two of its signature recipes!

Hibiscus Margarita

Inspired by the Bahama Breeze Menu

Ingredients

* 2 oz. of your favorite tequila (We recommend 1800 Reposado tequila)

* 1 oz. Simple Syrup

* 2 oz. Hibiscus tea

* 3 oz. Margarita Mix

* ½ cup of ice to chill

* Pineapple sugar

* Ice

* Lime slices

Directions

* Combine all ingredients into a shaker.

* Shake! Shake! Shake!

* Rim margarita glass with pineapple sugar.

* Pour mixture into margarita glass filled with ice.

* Garnish with lime slices and a Hibiscus flower, if available.

A variety of margaritas available at Bahama Breeze

Tamarind Margarita

Inspired by the Bahama Breeze Menu

Ingredients

* 2 tamarind husks

* 2 oz. of your favorite tequila (we recommend 1800 Reposado tequila)

* ½ oz. Cointreau

* 1 oz. tamarind puree

* 3 oz. sweet and sour mix

* 1 oz. simple syrup

* Chipotle Salt

* Ice

* Hot water

* Lime slices

Directions

* Remove the fruit from two tamarind husks and place them in a bowl of hot water.

* Let it sit in the hot water for half an hour.

* Remove the seeds and whisk with the tamarind puree.

* Combine this mixture into a shaker, along with the tequila, Cointreau, sweet and sour mix, simple syrup and a half cup of ice to chill.

* Shake! Shake! Shake!

* Rim margarita glass with chipotle salt, and fill the glass with ice.

* Pour the contents from the shaker into the glass.

* Garnish with lime slices.

