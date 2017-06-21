Northeast Ohio's first Shake Shack location sets spring 2018 opening date

Rendering photo courtesy of Fairmount Properties

ORANGE VILLAGE - Burger fans in Northeast Ohio will soon have one more place to get their fix.

Officials with Shake Shack announced the company's plans to establish a store at Pinecrest, a retail and entertainment area in Orange Village.

It'll be the national chain's first store in the region and in all of Ohio, according to the company.

The menu of burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes will look familiar to Shack fans.

The Pinecrest location is set to open in Spring 2018 on Harvard Road.

Another Cleveland-area Shake Shack is also scheduled to open in Spring 2019 in a development project dubbed nuCLEus in the city's downtown area.

