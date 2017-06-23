One-on-one with Michael Symon as he continues to give back to his hometown

(Photo: Dawn Kendrick/Randy White, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A VIP reception at First Energy Stadium on Friday was a gourmet taste of the Five Star Sensation that is coming to Tri-C East on Saturday.

"You can get a ticket to that event and eat at 40 of the best restaurants in the country in one evening," said Cleveland's own Iron Chef Michael Symon.

For the second year in a row Symon is hosting 75 chefs and wine makers from all over the country alongside local culinary notables like Jonathan Sawyer.

It’s a collective effort to raise $2 million for research and care at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

"It's one of those things that has affected a lot of people. My family members included, so it's something that's near and dear to me and I'm very flattered to be part of it," said Symon.

When you're iconic Cleveland, of course you come sporting your Cleveland Indians hat.

Cleveland’s beloved iron chef stood at First Energy Stadium in JUNE, with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam in attendance, and laughed when he joked in typical Cleveland Browns fan form, "I've had season tickets for so long! You owe me! You owe me Cleveland Browns!”

While Symon waits, don't worry about he and wife Liz's beautiful Cleveland Heights home being put up for sale.

"No! I'm not leaving! I'm just moving back to Tremont. That’s all. We're just going back down to that area that we love so much," said Symon.

Symon's flagship Tremont restaurant, Lolita’s, rebuilt from a fire in January of last year is REOPENING!



"Yeah! It's going to be “Sherlas”.

We are naming it after my mother-in-law. A fun concept. Fried chicken, oysters and a bunch of vegetables and that's it. It's going to be the best fried chicken you ever had," said Symon.

