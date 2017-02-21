Parent of Outback, Carrabba's to shutter 43 restaurants

Bloomin' Brands operates Outback Steakhouse. (Photo: COURTESY OF BLOOMIN' BRANDS)

Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands Inc. announced Friday that it will close 43 underperforming locations in the coming fiscal year.

Bloomin' is the parent company of four prominent restaurant chains: Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish and Fleming's, all of which have locations in the Bay area.

The decision followed the news on the same day that reported earnings showed a loss of $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. In the same period of fiscal 2015, net income was $17.7 million.

More alarming still, overall profit from fiscal 2016 for Bloomin' Brands was $41.7 million, compared to $127.3 million in fiscal 2015.

Bloomin' also acknowledged that it predicts sales will be flat to slightly down in fiscal 2017.

Still, the company also said it plans to open 40 to 50 new restaurants in fiscal 2017.

