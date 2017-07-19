Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers seeking to open Strongsville restaurant

(Photo: Raising Cane's)

STRONGSVILLE - Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers may finally be coming to Northeast Ohio!

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the city of Strongsville announced that a developer is seeking to rezone a vacant parcel on Pearl Road to build Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

The parcel is at the northwest corner of Pearl and Pierce Drive, across from Boston Market. It's zoned General Business now, and would need to become Restaurant-Recreational Services.

There will be a public hearing before a vote is taken by Strongsville City Council later this summer or in the fall.

There are currently four Raising Cane's restaurants in Cincinnati, one in Dayton, and 15 in the greater Columbus area.

