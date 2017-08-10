WKYC
Close

Recipe: Hollie Strano's chili cheese dip

Aug. 11, 2017: Hungry? WKYC meterologist Hollie Strano offers up her recipe for chili cheese dip just in time for the football season to begin. Enjoy!

WKYC 6:24 AM. EDT August 11, 2017

Hungry? 

You will be...

WKYC morning meteorologist Hollie Strano is sharing her recipe for chili cheese dip in today's edition of the "food forecast."

Enjoy!

- One 8-ounce package of cream cheese

- One can of Hormel chili

- Shredded cheddar cheese, about 2 cups

- Chopped green onions

- Fritos scoops chips

Spread the cream cheese on the bottom of a glass pie dish. Top with chili and then shredded cheese. Bake at 350° until warm and bubbly and the cheese is melted and golden brown. Top with chopped green onions for garnish and serve with Fritos scoops chips!

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories