Recipe: Hollie Strano's chili cheese dip

WKYC morning meteorologist Hollie Strano is sharing her recipe for chili cheese dip in today's edition of the "food forecast."

- One 8-ounce package of cream cheese

- One can of Hormel chili

- Shredded cheddar cheese, about 2 cups

- Chopped green onions

- Fritos scoops chips

Spread the cream cheese on the bottom of a glass pie dish. Top with chili and then shredded cheese. Bake at 350° until warm and bubbly and the cheese is melted and golden brown. Top with chopped green onions for garnish and serve with Fritos scoops chips!

