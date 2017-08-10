Recipe: Hollie Strano's chili cheese dip

Hungry?
WKYC morning meteorologist Hollie Strano is sharing her recipe for chili cheese dip in today's edition of the "food forecast."
- One 8-ounce package of cream cheese
- One can of Hormel chili
- Shredded cheddar cheese, about 2 cups
- Chopped green onions
- Fritos scoops chips
Spread the cream cheese on the bottom of a glass pie dish. Top with chili and then shredded cheese. Bake at 350° until warm and bubbly and the cheese is melted and golden brown. Top with chopped green onions for garnish and serve with Fritos scoops chips!
