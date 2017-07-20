Hollie's food forecast: Recipe for ‘best baked beans ever'

CLEVELAND -- We’re serving up another dose of food fun with WKYC's morning meteorologist, Hollie Strano.
This time, she’s sharing a recipe for what she calls the “best baked beans ever.”
Here’s how you make it…
- 1 large can of your favorite baked beans
- 1 can of diced green chilies
- 1 medium diced onion
- Half a pound of bacon
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Butter for sautéing
Cook your bacon in a skillet, remove, crumble and reserve some bacon grease. Add a tablespoon of butter to that same pan and sauté onion until tender. Add green chilies.
In a medium bowl, mix sautéed veggies and bacon with the baked beans. Transfer to a casserole dish, top with shredded cheddar cheese and bake at 350° until heated through and bubbly.
Just double amounts if you want to make a larger portion!
Enjoy!
