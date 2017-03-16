WKYC
Close

Searching for N.E. Ohio's best corned beef

Where do you enjoy corned beef in NE Ohio?

Carl Bachtel, WKYC 7:53 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

PARMA - It's a staple of St. Patrick's Day: corned beef and cabbage.

Eating the boiled dinner is supposed to bring you the luck of the Irish, but the question is where to enjoy the delicious tradition? 

WKYC Channel 3 photojournalist Carl Bachtel journeyed to three different places: Rockne's Pub in Akron, Slyman's in Cleveland, and Dionne's Meats in Parma to try to find out. Watch his report above. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

St. Patrick's Day Parade is on, no blarney

WKYC

Cleveland St. Patrick's Day guide 2017

WKYC

Tips for a safe St. Patrick's Day

WKYC

Akron, Cleveland ranked among 10 best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in U.S.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories