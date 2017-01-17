Slyman's ranked one of America's best sandwich shops

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- When it comes to food, Northeast Ohio definitely does it right.

Cleveland’s corned beef king -- Slyman’s -- has just earned the designation as one of America’s best sandwich shops.

The honor comes from the folks at Thrillist, who compiled their list of “legends and newcomers that represent the best bread-based delights.”

Slyman’s was the only Ohio eatery to land on Thrillist's top 33 list.

“The joint has stood tall among old-school New York-style delis since owner Freddie Slyman's folks opened the doors to the no-frills diner back in 1963,” according to Thrillist.

Slyman's is located at 3106 St. Clair Avenue NE. See their menu HERE.

