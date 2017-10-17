Social media hints at zombie frappuccino in the works

Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino? Starbucks is coming back with another sugary creation for Halloween.
People are posting about a rumored Zombie Frappuccino that's allegedly heading to stores from Oct. 26 thorough Oct. 31.
WFAA reached out to Starbucks to confirm this highly anticipated drink and they replied with the following: "Our Halloween plans are still under [mummy] wraps, but we look forward to sharing more details with the living soon."
So many questions remain. What does it taste like? What does it actually look like?
Looks like we'll have to keep our eyes on this one.
You'll lose your mind over the new Zombie Frappuccino.
