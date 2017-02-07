Starbucks launches voice ordering

The newest way to order your morning macchiato is here.

Last week, Starbucks announced the debut of its voice ordering system, called "My Starbucks barista," which allows users to order and pay for their coffee in advance of picking it up from their store of choice.

Customers can place their Starbucks order on command via the Starbucks mobile app on iOS. The brand is also launching Starbucks Reorder Skill for Amazon Alexa in which users can place their order with voice command by simply saying, "Alexa, order by Starbucks."

My Starbucks barista is powered by Artificial Intelligence, meaning users simply speak or text their order. The beta test is available to 1,000 customers and will continue a rollout through this summer. Starbucks says an Android version will be available later this year.

