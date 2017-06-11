Strawberry season helps welcome summer at Monroe's Orchard

HIRAM - The time is ripe for strawberries.
Among those excited are the employees at Monroe's Orchard & Farm Market, where Sunday is the first day of strawberry picking.
Sue Monroe, co-owner of Monroe Farm, said strawberry season typically starts in mid-June.
Their "U-pick" strawberries are distributed on a first come first serve basis and will continue to be sold as they ripen throughout the remainder of berry season.
Doors open at 8 a.m. for the season.
It's also a wonderful time for families to get together and enjoy the beginning of summer.
