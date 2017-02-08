Swensons named one of America's best burger joints

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

AKRON, Ohio -- Hungry yet?

When it comes to burger joints, Swensons has been recognized among America’s best once again.

Known for its signature Galley Boy, which is a double cheeseburger smothered in two sauces, Swensons ranked at #21 -- the only Ohio burger spot to land in the top 50.

The list was grilled up by Business Insider using Foursquare ratings and reviews.

Swensons is a drive-in style eatery where employees race out to your car on foot.

It's even a favorite spot for Cavs star LeBron James and his family.

There are seven Swensons locations in Northeast Ohio: West Akron, North Akron, Montrose, Stow/Kent, North Canton, Jackson and Seven Hills. One of their restaurants is on wheels as Swensons rolled out their own food truck a few years back.

Last year, Swensons was ranked #22 by Business Insider.

WATCH | Golfer Andrew Johnston tries Swensons for first time

What topped the list? Here are the five favorites:

5. Poe’s Tavern (Sullivan’s Island, S.C.)

4. White Dog Black Cat Café (Green Bay, Wis.)

3. Burger Boy (San Antonio, Texas)

2. Casper and Runyon’s Nook (Saint Paul, Minn.)

1. Hopdoddy Burger Bar (Austin, Texas)

(© 2017 WKYC)