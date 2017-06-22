Swensons set to open location in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An Akron-area icon is gearing up to spread its Galley Boy goodness to University Heights.

That’s right! Swensons is expected to open a new drive-in burger joint by the end of the year at 14510 Cedar Road.

City Council approved the deal this week.

Known for its signature Galley Boy, which is a double cheeseburger smothered in two sauces, Swensons is consistently ranked among America’s best burger spots. It's even a favorite spot for Cavs star LeBron James and his family.

For those of you who have never experienced a meal from one of the chain’s seven eateries, Swensons is a drive-in style restaurant where employees race out to your car on foot.

Earlier this year, the Swensons food truck dropped by WKYC's studios to show what it takes to grill up their famous Galley Boy sandwich. Here's a look back at that visit:

