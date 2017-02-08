WKYC
The ultimate debate | should ketchup be kept in the fridge or pantry?

WKYC 7:32 PM. EST February 08, 2017

This debate is one that re-surfaces every few years of so, but even so, that doesn't make it any less of a hot topic.

A British supermarket, ASDA, recently polled its Twitter followers to see what they thought, and nearly 3,000 people weighed in!

According to reports, the acidic, sugar, and salt levels of ketchup make it safe to be kept at room temperature. 

In contrast, some scientists argue that newer ketchup recipes don't have the same lasting shelf life. 

So we pose the question to you, our viewers, should ketchup be kept in the fridge or in the pantry. 

