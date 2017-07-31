This is the most recommended restaurant in Ohio, according to Facebook

MONTGOMERY, Ohio -- Hungry?

You will be…

USA TODAY teamed up with Facebook to find out which restaurants get the most recommendations in each state.

You will have to make your way to a suburb just outside of Cincinnati to sink your teeth into Ohio’s top spot.

Known for its barbecue ribs, the Montgomery Inn earned the state’s #1 Facebook ranking.

The restaurant’s motto is “Rockin’ the sauce since 1951.”

In 2013, the Today show called Montgomery Inn one of the best mail-order food purchases.

CLICK HERE to see the top restaurants in all 50 states.

© 2017 WKYC-TV