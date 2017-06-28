Tim Hortons is putting poutine on a donut

Your morning donut just got a little more delectable.

In honor of Canada's 150th anniversary, Canadian-based Tim Hortons is putting a classic Canadian spin on its beloved donuts.

Starting July 1, select Tim Hortons locations will offer a poutine donut.

The donut is described as a honey dip donut topped with potato wedges, gravy and cheese curds.

Tim Hortons will also offer maple Timbits and a Maple Bacon Iced Capp, which is an iced cappuccino topped with whipped cream, maple flakes and bacon bits.

The bad news is the treats will only be at select locations. The good news is there's one in Ohio.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons says the location at 200 W. Nationwide Boulevard in Columbus will sell the poutine donut.

The items will be available through the month of July while they last.

