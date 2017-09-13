Top local chefs unite for 'Harvesting Hope'

(Photo: American Cancer Society)

CLEVELAND - It's an event bringing together some of the top names in the local restaurant scene.

The fourth annual American Cancer Society Harvesting Hope event is set for Monday, September 25th at Cleveland's Botanical Gardens.

The event is an extraordinary farm-to-table experience showcasing local chefs and good taste surrounded by the beautiful and serene scenery of the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

The celebration of good taste will begin at 5:00pm with a VIP Reception where guests will have the pleasure of meeting our local celebrity chefs. Click HERE to see who will be a part of Harvesting Hope.

Dinner will begin at 6:00pm with local breweries offering tastings and farm to table chef stations. Included will be a live auction silent auction, live music and a special Cleveland Hope Lodge guest speaker and mission moment.

Click HERE for ticket information.

Harvesting Hope appeals to those interested in quality local food, wine, beer and those who are passionate about finishing the fight against cancer. Funds raised at Harvesting Hope will benefit the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society and support the Joseph S. and Jeannette M. Silber Hope Lodge community in Cleveland.

Wednesday evening on Donovan Live!, Jimmy was joined by Chef Scott Popovic from Vita Urbana and proud cancer survivor Joshua Johnson. Watch the interview in the player above.

