Traces of fecal bacteria in drinks at McDonald's, KFC and Burger King, report says

BBC One’s Watchdog team found traces of fecal coliforms in ice served at McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King locations in the U.K.

Thirty fast food restaurants were tested for the investigation. Ice at three McDonald’s, six Burger Kings and seven KFC locations tested positive for the bacteria. Four of the samples at Burger King and five at KFC had “significant levels,” the Liverpool Echo reports.

All three fast food chains have issued statements on their dedication to proper hygiene. KFC said it immediately shut down the ice machines at the restaurants in question and will conduct an investigation, the Echo reports.

This news comes shortly after the group also found fecal bacteria in drinks from Starbucks, Caffee Nero and Costa.

