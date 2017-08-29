Wahlburgers to open second Ohio location

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CINCINNATI -- It's official: Wahlburgers is opening its second Ohio location in Cincinnati.

The much-anticipated news was announced on the Downtown Cincinnati Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

"In case you haven't heard, please join us in welcoming Wahlburgers to Cincinnati's Central Business District, coming soon to the corner of 6th and Main!" the city posted.

The post was shared nearly 3,500 times in 16 hours.

The announcement comes one day after Jeff Ruby tweeted a photo of himself alongside Mark Wahlberg, who was visiting Ruby's downtown Cincinnati steakhouse while in town "on business."

The photo shows the restaurateur and Wahlberg holding cigars — something of a Jeff Ruby trademark — and reads, "Best N.Y. Strip I ever ate!" with the actor's signature.

And while fine dining is serious business, what was Wahlberg actually doing in Cincinnati?

Apparently, he was finalizing plans for the new Wahlburgers location, which is slated to open in the space that previously housed Pi Pizzeria in Downtown's AT560 building at Sixth and Main streets. An opening date is not yet known.

Many Cincinnatians have been awaiting the expansion since Wahlberg announced in December plans to expand into Cleveland. The restaurant there opened in May.

See photos from the Cleveland location:

---

Source: Cincinnati.com

Copyright: Cincinnati Enquirer