Walmart releases fruit punch-flavored pickles

(Photo: Walmart)

In a world where you can have any flavor you like, it is now possible to have fruit punch-flavored pickles.

Walmart announced that it has released “Tropickles,” a summer release of pickles that come in a jar of fruit punch. According to TODAY, the pickles were released on July 14 and are being sold at over 1,200 Walmart locations under the Great Value branding.

Walmart said it was a match made in social media heaven.

“The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart shelves,” the retail giant said in a statement.

When America demands fruit punch flavored pickles, we deliver. Meet new Tropickles: https://t.co/ZGmgRX1w7J — John Forrest Ales (@JFAtweets) July 17, 2017 Walmart now sells Fruit Punch flavored pickles called Tropickles.



I'll be sure to report back on this. — Brad Hill (@SirCreate) July 17, 2017

If you’re curious enough about punch pickles, you can pick them up for just $2, which is a great dill (OK, we’ll stop).

