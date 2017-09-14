WATCH LIVE | Cleveland Indians team up with Tyson Foods to fight local hunger

The view from outside of Progressive Field before Game 7 of the World Series (Photo: Matt Florjancic, WKYC)

While the Indians have had plenty of success on the field recently, they're now joining a good cause off of it as well.

Thanks to a donation from Tyson Foods, the team will be distributing more than 30,000 lbs. of food products to Greater Cleveland Food Banks locations throughout the region. Dozens of volunteers (including Tribe mascot Slider) will be helping to deliver the food throughout the day.

Today (Sept. 14) has been designated Hunger Action Day by Feeding America. One in four children in Greater Cleveland currently do not know where their next meal is coming from, according to the team.

Insurance Partners Agency is sponsoring today's events and WKYC is streaming them live. Mobile users can watch here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV