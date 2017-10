(Photo: WKYC)

Tomorrow is National Pierogi Day, so today one local bakery wanted to hold a party to celebrate!

WKYC's Jasmine Monroe joined the fun at Rudy's Strudel & Bakery in Parma. But before the festivities. Before the festivities, Jasmine learned how to make a "real" pierogi.

Check it out for yourself!

