What's the newest Oreo flavor? We really aren't certain

Is it creamsicle? Lemon? Fruity Pebbles? Froot Loops?

Enquirer dining critic Polly Campbell posits they might be Jolly Rancher or Starbust-flavored.

We're not sure.

Instead of revealing the Mystery Oreo, per standard Mystery Oreo release operating procedures, fans of the classic sandwich cookie can submit their flavor guesses for the chance to win $50,000.

The contest runs between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30.

But, until the Mystery Oreo is revealed, what flavor do you think these cookies are?

