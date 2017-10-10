WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

What's the newest Oreo flavor? We really aren't certain

Katie Vogel, Cincinnati Enquirer , WKYC 9:33 AM. EDT October 10, 2017

Is it creamsicle? Lemon? Fruity Pebbles? Froot Loops?

Enquirer dining critic Polly Campbell posits they might be Jolly Rancher or Starbust-flavored.

We're not sure.

Instead of revealing the Mystery Oreo, per standard Mystery Oreo release operating procedures, fans of the classic sandwich cookie can submit their flavor guesses for the chance to win $50,000.

The contest runs between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30.

But, until the Mystery Oreo is revealed, what flavor do you think these cookies are?

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories