You told us, we listened and now we celebrate authentic Italian food from Mama Catena's Ristorante

Tortellini in alfredo sauce (Photo: BurkleHagen)

All this week on Channel 3 News at , we are celebrating our own Restaurant Week and Thursday we taste tested Italian from Mama Catena's.

Mama Catena's was started back in 1989. They call themselves a "mom and pop" place and are located on Babbitt Road in Euclid.

On our Facebook page, several viewers called it the "best Italian in town." The pasta is homemade and Papa, who is now in his 80's, still makes his famous homemade sauce.

Sisters Fran and Rina Catena say the restaurant represents a celebration of life, family and friends. You can watch the interview with Jim Donovan and Betsy Kling in the player above.

(© 2017 WKYC)