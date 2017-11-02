Gigi's Cupcakes grand opening Friday in Rocky River

Rocky River is now home to a brand new cupcake shop.

Gigi’s Cupcakes officially opens its doors Friday on Center Ridge Road at the Westgate Shopping Center.

The treat shop, ran by two female best friends of 45 years who grew up in the community, has everything from a variety gourmet cupcakes, to cakes and cookies with exquisite decorations.

The grand opening celebration will be welcomed with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. with the Mayor of Fairview Park and the President of the Rocky River City Council in attendance.

Gigi Butler, who’s the founder of Gigi’s Cupcakes, will also make a special appearance herself.

Butler was featured on the television show Undercover Boss, and nine years after opening a Gigi’s Cupcakes shop, the company has expanded to 24 states with over 100 locations nationwide.

Gigi’s Cupcakes will offer children’s activities and provide special giveaways during the grand opening from 3 – 6 p.m.



The shop manager, Laura Brabander, says that a percentage of the sales made on opening day, will be donated to The Gathering Place.



The shop offers an array of desserts with gluten-free options, and is known for its signature “Gigi’s Swirl” – icing piled high on top of the cupcakes.



Gigi’s Cupcakes in Rocky River will be Ohio’s fifth location. It is located at 20649 Center Ridge Rd.

© 2017 WKYC-TV