Cheerleaders mix up fire departments. What happens next is sweet.

A cookie mix-up turned into a sweet story, after a Texas Cheerleading group confused two fire departments.

The Trinity All Stars in Roanoke, Texas wanted to thank their local first responders for putting their lives on the line to protect the residents of Denton County.

On Aug. 7, the youth cheerleaders delivered cookies to the Roanoke Police Department without a problem. The police officers even gave them a tour of the department and let them take photos on a motorcycle and in the back of a patrol vehicle.

But, the fire department was a different story. When using Facebook to ask the Roanoke Fire Department if the girls could come deliver cookies, someone mixed up the fire department with another one by the same name located in Roanoke, ILLINOIS!

Jokingly, the firefighters in Illinois told the cheer squad the girls could still bring them cookies. Much to their surprise, a container of cookies actually showed up.

"Cookies were amazing. Thank you girls," the fire department wrote on Facebook.

From across the country, a small act of kindness went a long way.

